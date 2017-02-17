Nickelback is coming to Salt Lake City. Here's where they won't play next
The group will arrive Sept. 16, and it will play as a part of the Feed the Machine Tour with Daughtry and Shaman's Harvest at the USANA Amphitheatre.
