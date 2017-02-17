Nickelback is coming to Salt Lake Cit...

Nickelback is coming to Salt Lake City. Here's where they won't play next

20 hrs ago

The group will arrive Sept. 16, and it will play as a part of the Feed the Machine Tour with Daughtry and Shaman's Harvest at the USANA Amphitheatre.

Chicago, IL

