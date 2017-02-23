Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th
Newell Brands Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, March 15th.
