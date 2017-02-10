Natural Craze in Food Extends to Personal Care Products
Consumer appetite for natural and organic products has stretched past the grocery store to the beauty and personal care industry, prompting consumer products giants such as Procter & Gamble and Clorox to step up their offerings. The health and wellness movement, which has been around at least since the turn of the last century when the Kellogg brothers began selling their corn flakes, gained momentum in the 1960s as foods such as tofu and brown rice gained popularity.
