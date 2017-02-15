Menzies joy as it completes ASIG deal
JOHN Menzies has completed its $202 million acquisition of US-based ASIG from BBA Aviation after seeing off competition concerns. Edinburgh -based Menzies was given the green light to finalise the takeover after agreeing to hold the ASIG operations at Aberdeen Airport separately to satisfy the concerns of the Competition and Markets Authority.
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|6 hr
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
