Menzies joy as it completes ASIG deal

JOHN Menzies has completed its $202 million acquisition of US-based ASIG from BBA Aviation after seeing off competition concerns. Edinburgh -based Menzies was given the green light to finalise the takeover after agreeing to hold the ASIG operations at Aberdeen Airport separately to satisfy the concerns of the Competition and Markets Authority.

