MEC's Kaplowitz Named New 4As Chief
The 4As has appointed MEC North America CEO Marla Kaplowitz as the ad trade group's new president and chief executive officer. She will succeed Nancy Hill, who has led the group since 2008 and who indicated last July that she would be stepping down.
