MacDonald, Dettwiler to buy satellite...

MacDonald, Dettwiler to buy satellite imaging company DigitalGlobe in $4.7-billion deal

Read more: 680News

Canada's leader in space technology, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. , will buy Colorado-based DigitalGlobe, Inc. in a friendly deal valued at about $4.7 billion , including debt. Vancouver-based MDA - which has supplied robotics for the International Space Station, the Canadarm for the U.S. Space Shuttle program and satellite-based Earth imaging - is offering cash and stock worth US$35 per share.

Chicago, IL

