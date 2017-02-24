MacDonald, Dettwiler to buy satellite imaging company DigitalGlobe in $4.7-billion deal
Canada's leader in space technology, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. , will buy Colorado-based DigitalGlobe, Inc. in a friendly deal valued at about $4.7 billion , including debt. Vancouver-based MDA - which has supplied robotics for the International Space Station, the Canadarm for the U.S. Space Shuttle program and satellite-based Earth imaging - is offering cash and stock worth US$35 per share.
