MacDonald Dettwiler to buy DigitalGlobe for about C$3.1 bln
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc for an equity value of about C$3.1 billion . Under the deal, MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates will offer $17.50 in cash and 0.3132 of its shares for each DigitalGlobe share held.
