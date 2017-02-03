Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal worker...

Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers including more than 600 in Southern California

There are 1 comment on the Pasadena Star-News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers including more than 600 in Southern California.

Lowe's Companies Inc. announced this week that it is hiring more than 45,000 seasonal workers, including 662 in Southern California. The Mooresville, N.C-based home improvement chain plans to add a total of 1,640 workers in California.

Bob

Mooresville, NC

#1 28 min ago
That's because they are laying off 20,000 Full Timers this year !

