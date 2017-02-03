There are on the Pasadena Star-News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers including more than 600 in Southern California. In it, Pasadena Star-News reports that:

Lowe's Companies Inc. announced this week that it is hiring more than 45,000 seasonal workers, including 662 in Southern California. The Mooresville, N.C-based home improvement chain plans to add a total of 1,640 workers in California.

