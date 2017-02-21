Longaberger's Giant Basket Building i...

Longaberger's Giant Basket Building is Made of Locally Sourced Ohio Wood

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Inhabitat

The United States is dotted with novelty structures that rival the craziest buildings in China - but at least this giant basket office in Ohio was constructed with locally sourced wood. A scaled-up replica of Longaberger's medium market basket, the 180,000-square-foot headquarters for the company features cherry wood harvested from the Longaberger Golf Club in Hanover and processed in the firm's own mill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Thu Corporate clown 4
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Feb 23 Gladileftyourstin... 42
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 19 Ramrod87 12
News Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
News ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Feb 2 ND- oldtimer 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC