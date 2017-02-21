Longaberger's Giant Basket Building is Made of Locally Sourced Ohio Wood
The United States is dotted with novelty structures that rival the craziest buildings in China - but at least this giant basket office in Ohio was constructed with locally sourced wood. A scaled-up replica of Longaberger's medium market basket, the 180,000-square-foot headquarters for the company features cherry wood harvested from the Longaberger Golf Club in Hanover and processed in the firm's own mill.
