Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumstick to the face

A Styx concert in Atlanta left a woman in the audience with physical scars, emotional anguish and "loss of enjoyment of life" after a drumstick struck her in the face, according to a lawsuit. Lori Frederick is suing the band's drummer and Texas resident Todd Sucherman , who the lawsuit says "negligently threw a drumstick into the audience during the performance" at Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood in June 2015.

