Key Takeaways From Avon's Q4 2016 Earnings

Though Avon's performance faltered in Q4, the year 2016 ended on a much hopeful note when compared to the prior year. Avon's fourth quarter constant currency revenue growth remained flat at $1.6 billion and its active representative count declined by 2% y-o-y mostly due to declines in markets including Malaysia, Colombia, Turkey, and Italy.

