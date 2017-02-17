Juanita Stallworth has been appointed Vice President of Human Resources at Hotel Equities Group,...
Atlanta-based Hotel Equities recently named Juanita Stallworth as the Vice President of Human Resources for the firm with 100+ hotels in 22 states nationwide. Ms. Stallworth joined Hotel Equities from the Atlanta office of Samsung Electronics where she served as a Manager of Human Resources for the past two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Sun
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan '17
|donald J W Trump
|19
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC