Juanita Stallworth has been appointed...

Juanita Stallworth has been appointed Vice President of Human Resources at Hotel Equities Group,

Atlanta-based Hotel Equities recently named Juanita Stallworth as the Vice President of Human Resources for the firm with 100+ hotels in 22 states nationwide. Ms. Stallworth joined Hotel Equities from the Atlanta office of Samsung Electronics where she served as a Manager of Human Resources for the past two years.

