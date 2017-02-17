How To Build A Plan For Trading Home Depot And Lowe's Ahead Of Earnings
Home improvement retailers Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Companies, Inc. will be reporting their quarterly earnings on February 21 and March 1, respectively, even as the industry is lapping some tough comparisons and digesting soft macro data. On the sector front, Jefferies said its checks showed strong sales in the fourth quarter, suggesting home improvement spending still remains healthier than most areas in retail.
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|7 hr
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Fri
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Fri
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Fri
|Faithnomore
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
