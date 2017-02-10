Household products giant Reckitt buys baby formula firm Mead Johnson for 13.2bn
Durex owner Reckitt Benckiser is to acquire US baby formula maker Mead Johnson for 16.6 billion US dollars . The UK household products giant, which is also behind Cillit Bang and Dettol, said it would pay 90 US dollars per share in cash for Mead Johnson.
