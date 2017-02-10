Household products giant Reckitt buys...

Household products giant Reckitt buys baby formula firm Mead Johnson for 13.2bn

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

Durex owner Reckitt Benckiser is to acquire US baby formula maker Mead Johnson for 16.6 billion US dollars . The UK household products giant, which is also behind Cillit Bang and Dettol, said it would pay 90 US dollars per share in cash for Mead Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 7 ThomasA 10
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Feb 2 ND- oldtimer 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... Jan 21 donald J W Trump 19
News Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push Jan 20 Trixi 2
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Jan 15 Jackazz 1
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC