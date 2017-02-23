HOTEL releases 2017 guidance. 40% growth in Revenues and 45% growth in EBITDA
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 23, 2017 -- Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S.A.B. Of C.V. , one of the leading companies in the hotel industry in Mexico, announced its 2017 guidance. The information follows: About HOTEL Hotel is a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry, centered on acquiring, converting, developing and operating its own hotels as well as third party-owned hotels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|5 hr
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|11 hr
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC