Hearing reset for driver in fatal crash on U.S. 411 South
A Vonore man accused of killing three people and injuring four others in a car accident had his hearing reset for March, pending the results of toxicology tests. David Austin Kirkland, 54, of Vonore, appeared in Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William Brewer's courtroom Monday afternoon in a wheelchair, one leg propped and heavily bandaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC