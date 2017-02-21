Havertys Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016
HAVERTYS reports earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 of $0.51 per share compared to $0.41 per share for the same period of 2015. The earnings per share for the full year 2016 were $1.30 compared to $1.22 per share for 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|6 hr
|EXECUTIVE ORDERs ...
|37
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC