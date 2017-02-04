Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Grupo Simec, S.A, de C.V. is the leading mini-mill steel producer in Mexico and manufactures a broad range of non-flat structural steel products and is also among Mexico's lowest cost producers of extruded aluminum products. " Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Grupo Simec SAB de CV from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.