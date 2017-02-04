Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) Lowered t...

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Grupo Simec, S.A, de C.V. is the leading mini-mill steel producer in Mexico and manufactures a broad range of non-flat structural steel products and is also among Mexico's lowest cost producers of extruded aluminum products. " Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Grupo Simec SAB de CV from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

