Golden: Kirkland injured, Cotto fight...

Golden: Kirkland injured, Cotto fight off

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

The fight, scheduled for Feb. 25 at the Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys' new training headquarters was canceled Thursday after Kirkland's camp notified matchmakers at Roc Nation of his injury. It was an opportunity for Kirkland to take a large step toward winning that elusive world title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... 23 hr ND- oldtimer 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... Jan 21 donald J W Trump 19
News Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push Jan 20 Trixi 2
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Jan 15 Jackazz 1
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,068 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC