Golden: Kirkland injured, Cotto fight off
The fight, scheduled for Feb. 25 at the Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys' new training headquarters was canceled Thursday after Kirkland's camp notified matchmakers at Roc Nation of his injury. It was an opportunity for Kirkland to take a large step toward winning that elusive world title.
