Food storage hints will stretch leftovers
OXO Greensaver Produce Keepers from The Container Store include an adjustable top vent to help maintain optimum humidity levels. These containers also feature an elevated removable polypropylene basket to promote air flow and an all-natural, nontoxic activated carbon filter, which traps and absorbs ethylene gas to slow down spoilage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|6 hr
|just a number
|2
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC