European shares fall weighed down by poor earnings; Reckitt up

MILAN/LONDON, Feb 2 European shares slipped on Thursday, weighed down by disappointing earning updates from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk and German lender Deutsche Bank, although Reckitt Benckiser was boosted by news of talks to buy U.S. rival Johnson Nutrition. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3 percent, while Britain's FTSE outperformed with a gain of 0.5 percent after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.