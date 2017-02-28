Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Recei...

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Estee Lauder Companies Inc has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

