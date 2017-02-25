Equities Analysts Set Expectations fo...

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.a s Q1 2017 Earnings

Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

