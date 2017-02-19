Emmerdale: Robron speak on the eve of...

Emmerdale: Robron speak on the eve of the wedding

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Radio Times

Ryan Hawley and Danny Miller are bracing themselves for social media to explode as their characters make their big commitment in front of millions, but after such a build up are they worried it might disappoint? "I'm interested to see the fans reaction," admits Hawley, "I think they'll be expecting something massive but it's actually quite small and intimate. But there are reasons behind that, so if you take all that into consideration I'm sure the fans will enjoy it."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 16 hr Ramrod87 12
News Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
News ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Feb 2 ND- oldtimer 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... Jan 21 donald J W Trump 19
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC