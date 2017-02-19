Emmerdale: Robron speak on the eve of the wedding
Ryan Hawley and Danny Miller are bracing themselves for social media to explode as their characters make their big commitment in front of millions, but after such a build up are they worried it might disappoint? "I'm interested to see the fans reaction," admits Hawley, "I think they'll be expecting something massive but it's actually quite small and intimate. But there are reasons behind that, so if you take all that into consideration I'm sure the fans will enjoy it."
