Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Glencore has increased its hold on Democratic Republic of Congo's copper and cobalt resources by buying the remaining stake in the Mutanda mine from resource group Fleurette and increasing its share in Katanga for a total of $960 million. ** Grupo Seb do Brasil said it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.
