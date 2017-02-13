Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

** Glencore has increased its hold on Democratic Republic of Congo's copper and cobalt resources by buying the remaining stake in the Mutanda mine from resource group Fleurette and increasing its share in Katanga for a total of $960 million. ** Grupo Seb do Brasil said it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 7 ThomasA 10
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Feb 2 ND- oldtimer 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... Jan 21 donald J W Trump 19
News Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push Jan 20 Trixi 2
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Jan 15 Jackazz 1
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC