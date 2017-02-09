Coty profit falls below expectations

Beauty-product maker Coty Inc., in the midst of integrating new businesses from Procter & Gamble Co., reported earnings fell in the most recent quarter. Chief Executive Camillo Pane said business was hurt by higher-than-anticipated inventory levels, competitive pressure in the consumer beauty market and the distraction associated with integration efforts, but expects declines in net revenue on a constant currency basis to slow down in the back half of the year.

