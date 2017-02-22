Cops looking for long-haired man accu...

Cops looking for long-haired man accused of robbing Home Depot

Read more: Orlando Crime

Altamonte Springs police are looking for a man accused of holding up a cashier at The Home Depot on Wednesday. The suspect, who wore his hair in a ponytail, walked into the garden center of The Home Depot near State Road 434 and SR 436 about 3 p.m. and approached a cashier, police spokeswoman Evelyn Estevez said.

