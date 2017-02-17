Closer look doesn't cast Pence, DeVos...

Closer look doesn't cast Pence, DeVos in pleasant light

Billionaire Betsy DeVos, the new U.S. secretary of education, just gave Vice President Mike Pence his Gloria Swanson/"Sunset Boulevard" moment: Pence, a former governor and congressman from Indiana, cast the deciding vote in the U.S. Senate to confirm DeVos. Pence's vote was the first time in U.S. history a vice president has had to break a tie to confirm a Cabinet appointee.

