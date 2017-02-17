Closer look doesn't cast Pence, DeVos in pleasant light

Billionaire Betsy DeVos, the new U.S. secretary of education, just gave Vice President Mike Pence his Gloria Swanson/"Sunset Boulevard" moment: Pence, a former governor and congressman from Indiana, cast the deciding vote in the U.S. Senate to confirm DeVos. Pence's vote was the first time in U.S. history a vice president has had to break a tie to confirm a Cabinet appointee.

