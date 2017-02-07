Church & Dwight: Nice Quarter, Is Now The Time To Buy Shares?
Church & Dwight is a well run company, that drives earnings and dividends organically instead of through debt or financial engineering, which means earnings quality is top notch. While the quarter is another notch on the belt for a quality company - shares are just too expensive, and need to cool off.
