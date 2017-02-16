Chinese police seize over US$120 million of fake branded cosmetics

Police in eastern China have seized more than 800 million yuan worth of counterfeit cosmetics, including popular high-end brand names like Chanel, Christian Dior, Lancome and Estee Lauder. Fifteen suspects had been arrested in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, with 13 already charged for their roles in making and selling the fake products, local news portal Zjol.com.cn reported late on Wednesday, citing local police.

