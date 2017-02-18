Charter Research & Investment Group I...

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Home Depot, Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 9,038 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock at the end of the third quarter.

