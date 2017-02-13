Chairman of India's Infosys says not in "battle" with founders
Feb 13 The board of India's second-biggest software exporter Infosys is engaging with its founders over their allegations of corporate governance lapses, non-executive chairman R. Seshasayee said at a news conference on Monday. Seshasayee said the board does consider it is in a battle with the company's founders over corporate governance.
