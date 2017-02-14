Carter Paul Lee Sells 1,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Stock
Overstock.com, Inc. SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $17,750.00.
