Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,902 Shares of Western Gas Partners, LP
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Western Gas Partners, LP by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,908 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period.
