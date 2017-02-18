Avon Products' (AVP) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at B. Riley
's stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $5.25 target price on the stock.
