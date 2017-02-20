ASX drops as investors savage Brambles, WorleyParsons
The ASX slid lower on Monday as disappointing earnings updates from Brambles and WorleyParsons sparked heavy selling in their shares and as investors took profits in mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 11 points or 0.2 per cent to 5795.1, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed down by a similar margin to 5840.5. The ASX slid on Monday in choppy trade that saw it briefly trade above Friday's close before sinking lower over the course of the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|19 hr
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC