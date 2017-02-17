Ashley Tisdale Dances and Does Downwa...

Ashley Tisdale Dances and Does Downward Dogs for Procter & Gamble's Duo

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Women's Wear Daily

Emanuel Chirico of PVH said a border tax on imports has created volatility and uncertainty and has real implications on future investment. The actress and singer took part in an event Thursday morning for the company's shower innovation Duo with the dance movement Daybreaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'... 4 hr Faithnomore 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... 4 hr Faithnomore 1
News ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in... 4 hr Faithnomore 1
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 7 ThomasA 10
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Feb 2 ND- oldtimer 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... Jan 21 donald J W Trump 19
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,940 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC