5 Dividend Stocks to Put on Your Shopping List
As an income investor, are you skeptical about finding high-quality dividend stocks at a decent price now that the S&P 500 isheading to record highs? Fret not, for you've come to the right place. Our contributors just singled out five solid dividend stocks that are worth your money even in today's market: Genuine Parts Company Dan Caplinger : Boring can be beautiful when it comes to dividend stocks, and it's hard to find a company with a more basic business model than Genuine Parts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC