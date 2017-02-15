$150M donation to Cornell will bolster business schools

Cornell University officials say the Ivy League school will use a household products company's $150 million gift to bolster the college's business schools. H. Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of Racine, Wisconsin-based S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., joined Cornell officials in Ithaca on Tuesday night to outline the plans for the donation, the largest made to the university's upstate campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.