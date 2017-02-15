$150M donation to Cornell will bolster business schools
Cornell University officials say the Ivy League school will use a household products company's $150 million gift to bolster the college's business schools. H. Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of Racine, Wisconsin-based S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., joined Cornell officials in Ithaca on Tuesday night to outline the plans for the donation, the largest made to the university's upstate campus.
