Yankee Candle Selects Toshiba and Certified Retail Solutions to Transform Store Experience
The TCxWave systems will be deployed across stores in North America and the United Kingdom during 2017. Headquartered in South Deerfield, Massachusetts, The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of premium scented candles.
