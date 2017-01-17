Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Dropped 17% in 2016
The stock was afflicted by a slowing profit growth as a number of luxury retailers including peer Restoration Hardware had down years as well. As the chart below shows, the stock had a volatile year but trended down for much of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|5 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|16
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|7 hr
|Interested-at-Lowes
|1
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Sun
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Lora carnahan
|141
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC