Why Home Depot Inc Gained Just 1% in ...

Why Home Depot Inc Gained Just 1% in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The performance gap meant that the retailer was one of the worst stocks on the blue chip index in 2016. That weak outing came even as revenue, earnings, and profitability all set record highs and as Home Depot widened its market share lead over its biggest national competition, Lowe's .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec '16 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Oct '16 nedm 317
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09) Oct '16 Gary 6
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,195

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC