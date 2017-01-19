Why GNC Holdings, Aaron's, and Dean Foods Slumped Today

The stock market lost ground on Thursday, as investors sent the Dow Jones Industrials below the level at which the average began the year. Losses for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were modest at around a third of a percent, but they reflected a downbeat attitude among investors, who are struggling to predict what's likely to happen on the political and macroeconomic fronts for the remainder of the year and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.