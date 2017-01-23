Weekly Chart Leaders Remain The Same
The Home Depot remained on top of the weekly Media Monitors chart airing just over 57,000 commercials on radio stations all over the country last week. GEICO held on to the second spot by running 48,114 spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC