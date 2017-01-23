Wausau City Council Approves 2 Economic ProjectsTuesday,...
After months and months of planning and presentations, the council officially approved the Micon Cinemas proposal by an 8-3 vote. There was another long discussion before the vote took place with some alderpersons explaining that they would have preferred the HOM Furniture proposal.
