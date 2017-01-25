UPDATE 3-Cemex says Cementos de Chihuahua stake could be worth $410 million
Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was forging ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise more than $400 million. Cemex said it valued its Cementos de Chihuahua shares at up to 115 pesos each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC