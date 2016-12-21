UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 3

Jan 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher around 0.19 percent at 7,156 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.84 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed 2016 at a record high level on Friday, with a blistering rally in mining stocks and a sharp fall in sterling after June's shock Brexit vote boosting the market.

