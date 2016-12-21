UK's BBA Aviation to merge aircraft management business with Gama Aviation's US unit
Jan 3 British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation Plc would merge its aircraft management and charter business with London-listed Gama Aviation Plc's U.S. aircraft management unit, the companies said on Tuesday. The combined entity will have around 200 aircraft under management, making it the largest aircraft management business in the United States, Gama Aviation said in a statement.
