Tupperware makes donation to Hemingway Boys and Girls Club
From left, Rick and Susan Goings Boys and Club Member Tre'mei Thomas, board chair Keith Haggerty, Tupperware Supply Chain Executive Vice President Bill Wright, club staff member Tia'Yana Selph, club member Travon Rouse and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area Director of Program Development and Evaluation Mike Woods are pictured during a check presentation to the Hemingway club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC