Trump Threatens Toyota Over Mexico Plant, Sending Stock Price and...

Donald Trump warned Toyota in a tweet Thursday that if it builds a new plant in Mexico it will face a "big border tax." Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.

