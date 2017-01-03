Trump Threatens Toyota Over Mexico Plant, Sending Stock Price and...
Donald Trump warned Toyota in a tweet Thursday that if it builds a new plant in Mexico it will face a "big border tax." Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.
